Maingear upgraded its Pulse 15 with a 144Hz display and RGB mechanical keyboard

Mechanical keyboards have become so popular that they've even popped up in some laptops. One them is the Maingear's retooled Pulse 15, a thin and light gaming notebook that now sports a mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, among a few other upgrades over the previous version.

Measuring 0.86 inches, this is the thinnest laptop out there with an RGB mechanical plank, the company claims. It's not clear what exact switches Maingear went with (we've reached out to Maingear for clarification). However, the company did note that it features per-key lighting, and that you can remove the keycaps.

Maingear also revamped the look the of the Pulse 15.

"I was tired of seeing the lack of innovation and same boring black designs in every gaming notebook" said Wallace Santos, CEO and founder of Maingear. "The new Pulse stands out from the crowd with a beautiful gunmetal gray brushed aluminum modern design that I'm proud to carry with me everyday. With top end specs and a full mechanical keyboard in a incredibly thin light design, the Pulse brings the gaming experience I'm used to at home everywhere I go."

Looking at the assortment of hardware, the specs aren't quite "top end" as Santos suggests, but certainly respectable for a thin and light laptop that weighs 4.4 pounds. Each Pulse 15 is built around an Intel 8th generation Core i7-8750H processors (6 cores/12 threads, 2.2GHz to 4.1GHz, 9MB L3 cache) paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of GDDR5 memory.

From there users can customize the other parts with up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 RAM, along with up to a 2TB Samsung 970 Pro NVMe SSD for the OS drive and up to a 4TB Samsung 850 Evo SSD for the second drive bay. A bunch of accessories are available as well.

As of this moment, Maingear is shipping the Pulse 15 with 1080p display at 60Hz (15.6 inches). However, it has a 144Hz panel option (same resolution) that will be available to order next month.

Minus the faster display, the upgraded Pulse 15 is available now starting at $1,399. That gets you 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), though a free upgrade is currently available to a 256GB Intel 545s SSD.