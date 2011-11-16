Magicka: The Stars Are Left trailer zaps Cthulhu with magical lasers

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdVzcZaaoc8&feature=player_embedded

Rock Paper Shotgun have spotted a trailer for Magikca's new expansion, The Stars Are Left. It promises, in typical Magicka style, the chance to 'kick Lovecraftian butt' in a new campaign. Time to get those ARSE mines ready, they are the only thing cosmic horrors truly fear.

Along with the paid expansion, there'll also be a massive free patch that addresses a number of issues with the game, improves the visuals and makes the whole thing far more user friendly. Full patch notes inside.



Fairy familiar added, revives characters after death occurs in solo campaign



Checkpoints now save progress even if game is quit



Chapter select added to replay previously played chapters



Several improvements to the server browser



Physics and collision detection improved - less falling through the floor



Frame rate stuttering - should be less noticeable for some users



Extended particle system with particle lights



Improved light performance



Several minor bug fixes, game balance, and tweaks



Will you be picking up Magicka again for the new expansion?