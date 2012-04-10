Magic: The Gathering Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 announced

When Evan and Josh demanded I join their Magic: The Gathering tournament, I knew I'd have to learn the game fast. Duels of the Planeswalker 2012, Magic's digital cousin, is the best method for learning the game quickly. The announcement of a new 2013 edition means more decks, game types, and cards to explore for new and experienced players alike.

Duels of the Planswalkers 2013 is bringing the following to the, erm, table:

New decks and cards



A new final boss: Magic's epitome of evil, Nicol Bolas



New puzzle challenges



Option to manually tap lands



New Planechase multiplayer mode that utilizes the Phenomenon card type



Oh, and iPad support...if that's your kind of thing

If you're new or just interested in Magic: The Gathering, I recommend grabbing Duels of the Planeswalker 2012 on Steam and checking out the full 2013 announcement .