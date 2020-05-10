Mafia games' Twitter reactivates to hint at something

The official Twitter account of the Mafia series, silent since August of 2018, reactivated today to tweet a single word: "Family". While fans would appreciate if this was a clue that a fourth game in the series was about to be announced, it's just as likely this is connected to the remasters of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 that appeared on ratings boards in Korea and Taiwan earlier this year.

While a remaster of the original Mafia from 2002 would be nice, that's probably a lot of work compared to a spit-and-polish remaster of the much more recent sequels from 2010 and 2016.

In 2018, Mafia 3 studio Hangar 13 laid off a portion of its staff. According to their owner 2K Games, this was "to ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans," as a rep said. "These reductions will not influence 2K’s ability to create and deliver its products that are currently in development. We never take these matters lightly, and are working with the affected employees to support them and explore potential opportunities throughout our organization."