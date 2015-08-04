Mad Max trailer shows "the madness that crawls inside", car explosions

Like most Mad Max trailers, this one can be summed up with by the phrase "something something personal demons, something something the power of friendship—exciting car explosions!" There is some brutish punching and lots of posturing with shotguns, but what will Mad Max be like to play in long stretches? How does vehicle combat progress? Will that huge desert get a bit boring to explore after a while? Find out more from our hands-on time with the game, which suggests the vehicle combat has a plenty to offer in spite of the beige locale.

Mad Max is due out on September 1 in the US and September 4 in the EU.