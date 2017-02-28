LucasArts-style adventure Thimbleweed Park will be out at the end of March

Ron Gilbert has announced that Thimbleweed Park, the old-school point-and-click adventure with reversible rolls of toilet paper, will be out on March 30. Pricing remains a closely-guarded secret, but the game will debut on Steam, GOG, and also Xbox Live if you'd rather play it on a console for some reason.

Developed by Gilbert and his LucasArts cohort Gary Winnick, Thimbleweed Park follows the tales of five people with nothing in common, but who are deeply connected in ways they can't begin to fathom, as they're drawn to a rundown, forgotten town, and a dead body under a bridge that nobody seems to care about.

It's all a bit weird, as you'd expect from the guys who made Maniac Mansion, Monkey Island, and Zak McCracken and the Alien Mindbenders, but awfully good, too, at least through the early going: We spent a couple of hours with it earlier this month, and came away duly impressed.

"From what I’ve played so far, it’s a funny, charming, well-written, and well-designed point-and-click adventure with heaps of personality. The art is gorgeous, the characters are interesting, and the mysteries are compelling," Andy Kelly wrote. "If it can keep this level of quality up for the duration of the game, however long it is, it could be something very special indeed."

Mobile versions of Thimbleweed Park are also planned for release later this year, and the developers said they "hope to bring the game to other consoles and platforms in the future, but no other versions are confirmed." If you've recently emerged from an underground bunker, as they put it, and have no idea what the fuss is all about, you can find out more about the game at thimbleweedpark.com. You can also dig into some new screens below.