Here's when Lost Ark unlocks in your timezone

Get ready to jump into Arkesia.

Lost Ark release times
(Image credit: Smilegate RPG)
The Lost Ark release time is fast approaching, so chances are you want to know exactly when you can jump into Arkesia. If you bought the Founder's Pack you can start your journey right now. But if you're waiting for the official release, you have a few days to sort out your supplies before jumping into the free-to-play MMO.

There's no denying that it's a looker, and our Lost Ark review should help you decide if there's enough for you beneath its flashy surface before taking the plunge. Here are the Lost Ark release times and how that translates to each timezone. 

Lost Ark release times 

Lost Ark's "Head Start" access—available if you have the Founder's Pack—started on February 8. Either way, you can pre-load the 56GB now ahead of the official launch on February 11. Here are the release times for each timezone: 

  • Los Angeles: 9 am PST
  • New York: 12 pm ET
  • London: 5 pm GMT
  • Paris: 6 pm CET

If your timezone isn't in the list above, this handy time converter will help you figure out when you can start playing.

As with any new MMO release, prepare yourself for possible queues and/or trouble connecting to the game. Steam has already run into issues as players rushed to pre-load the game, but fingers crossed that at least some of the initial problems ease by Friday. Just be aware that congestion is likely to peak again going into the weekend.

Sarah James

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.
