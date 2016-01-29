Loot Gaming is a new Loot Crate for gamers

Loot Crate, the company behind those monthly boxes of nerdly memorabilia of the same name, has announced the launch of a new kind of crate aimed squarely at gamers: Loot Gaming, “a monthly mystery box subscription with collectibles, apparel, accessories and more from the biggest and best videogame universes.”

Loot Gaming boxes will include four to six “premium items” each month, many of them created exclusively for Loot Crate, as well as a booklet styled after a game manual and a collector's pin. There will also, “on occasion,” be an actual game included with the box (downloadable, of course), or an in-game item or bit of DLC.

“We know that our audience loves video games, which is exactly why we wanted to offer an experience that extends beyond the joystick, keyboard or controller,” Loot Crate co-founder Matthew Arevalo said. “Loot Gaming will give people the chance to own a piece of those gaming universes and join an active community of fans who love those same great franchises.”

The new crate is clearly aimed at people who long for the “feelies” of old, and they're not specifically PC-centric, as the Zelda watch and Halo man in the promo shot below makes quite clear. But that Mirror's Edge t-shirt is sweet (although I'm not sure it's my size) and that Rapture print would look very nice on my wall.

Whether or not that's worth $25 per month (which is what Loot Gaming costs), only you can decide. But if you think it might be, you can sign up for the mailing list at lootcrate.com/lootgaming.