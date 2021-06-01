Looking for a monitor on a budget? This 24-inch Dell FreeSync model will only set you back $117

If you are on the hunt for the best gaming monitor money can buy, this isn't it. However, if you're looking for a budget option with reasonable specifications, including a respectable 75Hz refresh rate, Dell's discounted SE2422H is worth considering.

Dell is offering deals on several gaming monitors today, the SE2422H being one of the least expensive models. It's marked down from $169.99 to $129.99, and if you use coupon code SAVE10 at checkout, it knocks an additional 10% off the price, bringing it to just $116.99. Not bad at all.

Budget FreeSync Display Dell 24-Inch Monitor (SE2422H) | 1080p | FreeSync | 75Hz | $169.99 $116.99 at Dell (save $53)

Here's a budget 24-inch display with a VA panel, 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate (HDMI), and FreeSync support. Just be sure to use coupon code SAVE10 for the full discount.View Deal

You're not going to get all the bells and whistles at that price range, but if around $100 is what you're looking to spend, you don't have to settle for a garbage display either. In this case, the SE2422H wields a VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI, and an overclocked 5ms response time in 'extreme' mode (8ms in 'fast' mode and 12ms in 'typical' mode).

The SE2422H also supports AMD's FreeSync technology, so if you own a Radeon GPU, you can sync the display's refresh rate to your graphics card to eliminate screen tears.

So, what don't you get? There are some concessions at this price point, like no DisplayPort inputs, limited ergonomic adjustments (just tilt), and no baked in goodies like a USB hub or speakers (though who uses the latter anyway?).

Still, a 75Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support at this price is pretty good, as is the fact that this is not based on a cheap TN panel.