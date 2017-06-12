Popular

Echo Arena will be free for the Oculus Rift

The latest free pack-in game brings zero-G multiplayer frisbee throwing.

VR team sport game Echo Arena will be free for Oculus Rift owners, the dev announced during the Intel Conference this morning. The ten-player zero-G frisbee game, which is based on the studio's single-player Lone Echo, joins Robo Recall on the list of free Rift pack-ins. 

The singleplayer game, Lone Echo, is available for pre-order on the Rift store, and both games will be out July 20.

We'll see more from Intel and Oculus during the PC Gaming Show, coming up at 10 am Pacific.  You can watch the show live on Twitch, and catch up on all the news from this year's show right here.   

