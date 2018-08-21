Logitech's new flagship G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is an insanely light 80 grams

Logitech won't stop until everyone knows that wireless gaming mice are no longer slower, lag-prone alternatives to wired mice. They're not about compromises anymore. They're better. Logitech's newest mouse, available by the end of the month, is its big statement on wireless performance, designed to be so good, esports players will happily use it. The G Pro Wireless is absurdly light for a gaming mouse at only 80 grams, and yet it's rated at more than 40 hours of battery life with its RGBs on.

The G Pro Wireless iterates on technology Logitech's been building for the past several years. Its plastic housing feels solid, not the least bit fragile, but like the G900, Logitech had to make it as thin as possible to shave off grams of weight. A new iteration of the Hero sensor, which Logitech has been using in its recent gaming mice, bumps the top range of the DPI support up to 16,000, but more importantly it has no smoothing or acceleration anywhere between 100 and 16,000 DPI.

The new Hero is also even more energy efficient. A few years ago, it was a breakthrough when the G900's sensor was efficient enough to last for 30 hours on a lightweight rechargeable battery. The G Pro Wireless houses a smaller battery, a major reason it's as light as it is, but it can last for more than 50 hours of continuous use with the RGBs off.

The G Pro Wireless uses an ambidextrous shape that feels instantly familiar. It has a slightly higher arch than the wired G Pro, with less scooped left-and-right click buttons. It's a rounded, smooth mouse similar to some esports favorites, like Zowie mice and the Steelseries Sensei. It's also much shorter than the G900 without being stubby. My hand fits comfortably in a claw grip, though my fingers hang off the front if I use a palm grip. It takes another cue from the G900 with removable side buttons which you can pull out and replace with smooth plastic inserts if you buttons on one side or the other.

Logitech says it's been designing this mouse with input from esports players for a couple years now, doing blind shape testing and working on the more elusive qualities that affect the feel of a mouse. For example, the battery is placed directly in the center of the mouse to ensure it feels balanced. Spring button tensioning, a feature Logitech first used in its G303 mouse a few years ago, makes sure the click feel and force required while depressing the microswitch remains consistent.

A removable plate on the bottom of the mouse makes the G Pro Wireless easy to travel with—there's a slot for the wireless receiver—and it's also compatible with Logitech's wireless charging mat.

This is Logitech's new flagship, and that shows in its features as well as its price: $150 when it starts shipping by the end of August. For those who want the new Hero 16K sensor without paying top dollar, though, there's some good news: that sensor is also coming to new versions of the wired G Pro, as well.