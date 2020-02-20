Logitech StreamCam Review

Logitech has always had a strong grip on the webcam market, often competing with itself in providing the best webcams like the C922 (aka the webcam you see in every conference room) or the Brio that shoots in 4K. The Logitech StreamCam is looking to split the difference with a great picture quality, and is easy enough to anyone to use for a variety of different streams.

The StreamCam was designed for, you guessed it, streamers and other content creators—so much so, you can rotate the StreamCam on its three-axis clip for portrait mode in case you wanted your content more mobile-friendly. Or keep it horizontal. Whatever you choose, the mount can easily be angled face-down up to 90 degrees if you want people to look at your keyboard and mouse movements, or your fingers playing an instrument. No extra gear is required, but the StremCam does come with an additional mount that can screw onto a tripod for more complex arrangements.

It also shoots in full 1080p at 60fps. That's better than Logitech's three-year-old C922 webcam's 1080p/30fps, which has become a standard in a lot of streamers arsenal due to its competitive price of $80. And it works with major streaming software like OBS and XSplit.

Image 1 of 2 Landscape Mode (Image credit: Logitech) Image 2 of 2 Portrait Mode (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech Capture 2.0 got a decent upgrade to support this new cam, and it also now works on Macs. Here you can mess with the cam's image settings or add some silly filters in case you want to be that coworker who wants to be in black and white during their conference call.

The software also automates a lot of the settings most people don't bother with, like exposure, white balance, and face-tracking. There's even a chroma key feature in case you work with a green screen. While this won't replace something as in-depth like OBS or XSplit, Logitech Capture 2.0 is a quick and dirty option if you need to record videos at a steady pace. It does take multiple sources including your screen but found that using the transitions between different scenes was a bit hinky. The face-tracking is an impressive feature if you move around a lot on camera and can be toggled on/off via that same software.

We took some shots at my desk here at work where we the fluorescent lights shower the entire office in its harsh, terrible for pictures rays. The StreamCam did its best, as you can see above. We then took to the video studio, where we recorded some video under more flattering lights. Realistically, most people are recording content with less than ideal lighting environments like a bedroom or an office. The StreamCam's works impressively well in low-light environments. Whether you're using prosumer-grade key lights or a desk lamp, the StreamCam manages to consistently focus on your face which is tough even for top-tier webcams.

You can also hear the built-in microphone in action in the video above (starting at 0:41). It's serviceable and supports stereo and mono, but I'd recommend one of these microphones instead of using the built-in one if you plan on doing anything more than a video call.

There are a few gripes I have with the camera itself. While the USB-C cable is a smart choice, the cable itself is on the shorter side at less than five feet. This is limiting in case you had plans to shoot any content outside of a desk environment. The cable is also is built into the webcam, so if you bend or break the cable, you are out of luck and $169. But this is still a way cheaper option than using a DSLR camera as a webcam that you often see popular streamers use, and requires less set up.

The pricey Logitech StreamCam does two things very well: it's versatile and easy to use. If you're serious about streaming (and have the cash), it's tough not to recommend the StreamCam if you're looking for a serious upgrade to your content with easily one of the best webcams you can buy right now.