Logitech launches stylish multi-use headsets for gaming and music

Logitech today announced a couple of new headsets aimed at gamers who also like to listen to music. The pitch from Logitech is that its new G433 7.1 Gaming and G233 Prodigy Gaming headsets are capable of excelling in both categories with a lightweight design, comfortable fit, and high-end audio.

"If you’re like me and game a lot, having an awesome gaming headset is critical," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G. "And if you love music then having a great pair of headphones is also important. Now you can have one headset that delivers the best of both worlds. You can move seamlessly from your PC to your console, and because of the beautiful design, Pro-G audio drivers, and removable boom mic, you can step outside and wear them on the go and have a headset that fits your lifestyle."

Start with the higher end of the two, the G433 features a hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric finish that comes in blue, red, and black, along with a camo blue version sold exclusively through Best Buy. It's outfitted with mesh earpads that are breathable. These can be swapped out for microfiber earpads, which are included with the headset.

Inside the earcups are 40mm "Pro G" drivers that are acoustically tuned for analog sources. Here are the specs:

Frequency response: 20Hz to 20KHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 107dB@1KHz SPL 30mW/1cm

There is also a detachable boom mic with a frequency response of 100Hz to 10KHz.

Logitech includes a mobile cable with inline controls and mic for listening to music on the go. For gaming, Logitech also includes a 3.5mm cable with inline controls for muting and adjusting volume, along with a Y-splitter for connecting to any analog source, and a USB adapter with a built-in soundcard for DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound.

The G233 is a similar headset but with a slightly different style and without DTS Headphone:X 7.1 support. Otherwise, it uses the same 40mm drivers with the same specs as the G433. It also comes with the same assortment of cables, though it doesn't have swappable earpads.

Both the G433 ($100) and G233 ($80) will be available this month.