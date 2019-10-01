Logitech built a mechanical keyboard with swappable key switches

(Image credit: Logitech)

Plucking keycaps off a mechanical keyboard is typically an easy thing to do, but swapping out the actual key switches is a little more involved. Or at least it used to be. Logitech's new Pro X gaming keyboard takes the fuss out of the process, making it a candidate for gamers who can't commit to a single switch type.

I'm pretty much committed to clicky key switches, but I can also appreciate Logitech's thinking behind the Pro X's versatility.

"Gamers, especially pros, have different preferences when it comes to keyboard switches," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. "That’s why we wanted to design and build a new Pro keyboard that featured swappable switches. By giving gamers the ability to choose the right switch to match their style of play, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for each individual’s unique needs."

That statement sort of sells the keyboard short. After all, there are many mechanical keyboards that already offer an option of switch types, whether it's to match a play style or noise preference, so that's not really a distinguishing characteristic.

What is unique about the Pro X, however, is being able to swap out the key switches on a whim. Not that I can envision this as something gamers would do often—I imagine it would get tedious removing the keycaps and then swapping out the switches on a regular basis. Still, it's nice to the have the option.

It's also potentially cheaper than buying a brand new keyboard if you want a change in click action. Logitech is offering three different switch kits—GX Blue (clicky), GX Red (linear), and GX Brown (tactile)—for $49.99 a pop.

Logitech told our friends at TomsHardware that these are not made by Cherry, but that Cherry MX switches are compatible. The Pro X also supports standard third-party keycaps.

Key switches aside, this is a tenkeyless (TKL) plank—it lacks a dedicated number pad, which it trades for a compact footprint. There are no dedicated gaming keys, though Logitech says users can bind macros to the F1 through F12 keys. RGB lighting is part of the package too.

The Pro X is available to preorder for $149.99. Buyers can also preorder any of the switch kits. The keyboard itself is a bit on the pricey side, though Logitech will offer a non-X Pro model that lacks swappable key switches, for $129.99. All of these will release to retail later this month.