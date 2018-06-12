Logitech built a GX Blue mechanical key switch for gamers who like it loud

There are a wealth of mechanical key switch options out there, some of which are relatively quiet and others that are intentional loud and clicky. Logitech's latest key switch, the GX Blue, falls into the latter category and is now available on its also-new G512 keyboard.

Like the Cherry MX Blue (and pretty much every other Blue variant), the GX Blue offers tactile and audible feedback to key presses. It joins Logitech's Romer-G Linear and Romer-G Tactile mechanical key switches as a third option for gamers who prefer a loud 'click' when typing.

From a technical standpoint, the new GX Blue has a higher actuation point than the other two, at 1.9 mm versus 1.5 mm. It also has a longer travel distance at 4 mm, versus 3.2 mm. The switch is making its debut as an option on the new G512 and previously released G513 keyboards.

"We’re excited to bring more choice to gamers," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "With three different mechanical switch choices now on our Logitech G512 and G513 keyboards, gamers can pick the switch profile and experience they want."

The G512 is built around an anodized and brushed "aircraft-grade" aluminum top case. From what we can tell, it's essentially the same as the G513, minus the wrist rest and without the silver color option. It also lacks the extra keycaps and key puller.

What it does have is USB passthrough, 26-key rollover and anti-ghosting, and programmable per-key RGB backlighting.

The G512 is available to pre-order now for $99.99, making it $50 less expensive than the G513. However, the GX Blue option isn't yet showing up on the G512.