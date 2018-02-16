Lockpicking mod for Kingdom Come: Deliverance makes it a bit easier to steal

Warhorse Studios, maker of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, recently said it's listening to player feedback about the medieval RPG's save system and lockpicking minigame, and may be making some changes to both. In the meantime, as always, modders are on the case. One mod has already appeared to let players save the game whenever they want, and now there's a mod called Sectorial Lockpicking that makes picking locks a bit easier.

In KCD's lockpicking minigame, the lock is represented by a circle, sort of like a wheel. Your pick is represented by a round cursor that you move around inside the wheel to find the sweet spot, which turns your cursor yellow. Then, you turn the wheel, and as it rotates, you need to keep your cursor hovering over that invisible sweet spot. Some players are finding this a bit difficult to manage, especially when using a controller instead of a mouse. Hence the player feedback and Warhorse looking for ways to make the minigame better.

In the meantime, here's what the Sectorial Lockpicking mod does. As you can see in the image above, it divides the lock up into segments—sort of adding spokes to the wheel. This acts as a visual aid: instead of just trying to mentally picture where the sweet spot is while you turn the wheel, you can keep your eye on the segment the sweet spot is in. I've tried it a few times and it does make the minigame a bit easier without completely breaking the experience. It just gives you an added visual clue as to where to keep your cursor.

This is purely a visual mod: the added spokes aren't physical or anything, they're just an element to help guide your aim with your cursor. As for the red symbols between the spokes, they're just there for a little decoration. There's a version of the mod that includes just the spokes, and no symbols, if you prefer.

You can download Sectorial Lockpicking at Nexus Mods. Extract the file, drop it in your Kingdom Come data folder, and you're done. To uninstall, just delete the file from the data folder.