Lo-fi horror game Paratopic gains a Definitive Cut, comes to Steam

Paratopic is an indie first-person horror game that launched on itch.io earlier this year. You play as three characters—a smuggler, an assassin, and a birdwatcher—in strange adventure game vignettes. Sometimes you're trying to secret a VHS tape across the border, sometimes you're driving through the night, sometimes you're clicking on objects just to see what they're animated to do.

Paratopic's new definitive cut adds a couple of new areas to discover, more dialogue, and more interactable stuff. It's now available on Steam, as well as itch. "The game contains weirdness, dismemberment, gore, body horror and coarse language" they warn.