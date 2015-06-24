Life Is Strange devs would replace the cast for a second season

Dontnod Entertainment would love to do another season of Life Is Strange, the episodic adventure game about a time-traveling teenager who returns to her hometown and becomes involved in Local Shenanigans. But if it did, it would likely opt for an all-new cast of characters.

Speaking to Polygon, co-Game Director and Art Director Michel Koch compared the potential move to a television series like True Detective, which replaced its entire cast between its first and second seasons. "We can really go with other characters, other locations, but still keep the identity of the game, the themes of the game," he said.

It wouldn't be entirely unprecedented; Call of Duty switches up its cast members with some regularity, and BioWare is going to do the same thing with Mass Effect: Andromeda. But Life Is Strange is more "personal" than your average dudeshooter, and Maxine's abilities are unique, to say the least. Could a new Life Is Strange work, if it wasn't really Life Is Strange?

It's not something we'll have to worry about for awhile: Dontnod is currently focused on finishing the fourth and fifth episodes of Life Is Strange, hopefully on schedule, and is also now working on Vampyr, a very interesting-sounding RPG set in the early 20th century.