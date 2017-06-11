Life is Strange: Before the Storm is releasing its first episode this August

A trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm debuted at Microsoft’s E3 presser, and it showed plenty of strange things. We got to see a major supporting character from the last game, Chloe Price, before the events of the first game, in a montage of bummer events presumably leading up the events of season one. Are we calling them seasons?

It's a three-part series, with the first episode debuting August 31 of this year. It's unclear whether or not this is the rumored Life is Strange 2 or something else to tide us over until then—if a sequel is in development, that is.

Developer Deck Nine Games released a video talking about their work on the prequel, which you can watch below.