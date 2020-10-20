LG's finally rolling out the world's first rollable OLED TV. For $87,000

I don’t know about you, but I feel the very real, very intense interior design burden that walls have on my television placement. Thankfully, for the lucky few of us who currently live in Korea and fall within an excruciatingly high income bracket, LG has a solution that "liberates users from the limitations of the wall"(via The Verge ).

LG’s signature OLED RX is the world-first rollable TV—a 65 inch, 4K flexible panel that's able to simply disappear into its compact unit when not in use.

It’s a smart TV (as is becoming the standard now), with built in Alexa and Google assistant among other capabilities, and plenty of connectivity options. If you hadn’t guessed from the name, the panel itself utilises OLED self-lighting pixel technology to get that crisp imaging, and individual dimming control for those perfect blacks. It also has three viewing formats to choose from: Full View, Line View and Zero View—the pixel ratios for which are not disclosed.

Full View is when the OLED panel is rolled out to its full 65-inch scale, while Line View gives you a little peek-a-boo glimpse at a portion of the screen, peering out from its chonk stand. That will give you access to some of the TV apps designed for the cut-down view, such as weather, time, and music. Finally, Zero View gets rid of the display completely while retaining control over music apps.

LG also boasts an ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) feature, and less than 1ms response time. However, there's a distinct lack of G-Sync support here that many of LG's other OLED TVs now boast—such as the excellent LG OLED48CX—and it doesn’t offer FreeSync either, so gaming may not be it’s most optimal use.

But we’ll just have to see about that if LG ever trusts us with a review unit…

The prototype was first showcased at the 2018 CES, and the final product was supposed to ship the next year. Unfortunately, that day never came. Now though, with added 100-watt Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound, the consumer version is finally out in the wild.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LG) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: LG) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: LG)

The LG OLED RX (guys, is there any need to shout?) is retailing for the equivalent of $87,000 (₩100,000,000). At the moment LG is just offering to notify people in the US as and when it decides to release it away from home soil.

If you find yourself suddenly considering alternatives, perhaps the Samsung 4K projector will be more within your price range. That's a 4K laser beamer that just needs to be a few inches from the wall and can still deliver an amazing 130-inch picture. And at $6,500 this LG screen makes Samsung's projector seem like a rather affordable alternative.

Due to the RXs exorbitant price, and lack of G-Sync and FreeSync capabilities, I don’t expect it to be securing a place in the best gaming TVs guide just yet, however good OLED is for games. But, though it may be a little out of reach for most consumers, let's at least thank LG for starting us down the perilous road to fixing all our wall-related televisual woes.

Thanks, LG, life really is good.

In all seriousness, the thing looks seriously cool, and I will certainly be investing as soon as I'm the Korean millionaire I’ve always dreamed of becoming.