Let's visit some scary places in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator uses map data and satellite imagery to simulate the entire earth, at scale. So of course the first thing I wanted to do was fly to places I could never visit in real life and spooky locations where some dark or terrifying stuff supposedly went down. And because Microsoft Flight Simulator's earth is simulated in such a bizarre, surreal way, why not use it to tell these old tales in a new way?

That's what we're doing with Fright Stimulator, telling scary stories told through the lens of an uncanny virtual world.

Check out our first episode, The Tunguska Event, above, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch future episodes. We're spinning up some good stuff there already, like This Week in PC Gaming, a weekly show (published each Sunday) that lets you know what's coming up in the next seven days, be it new releases, big events, game updates, and whatever else this busy hobby stirs up next.