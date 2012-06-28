Let there be loot: Diablo 3 increases high-end item drop rates

A hotfix just went live in Diablo 3 to significantly boost your chances of finding gear with item levels 61 through 63 (the highest in the game). The change only affects Hell difficulty Act III and forward. Read on for some crunchy numbers.

According to Blizzard, the exact adjustments are:

Hell – Act III and Act IV



iLvl 61: 9% to 13.9% (old drop rate to new drop rate)



iLvl 62: 1.9% to 3.45%



iLvl 63: 0% (no change)



Inferno – Act I



iLvl 61: 17.7% to 23.9%



iLvl 62: 7.9% to 12.6%



iLvl 63: 2.0% to 4.8%



Inferno – Act II



iLvl 61: 18.6% to 23.3%



iLvl 62: 12.4% to 18.6%



iLvl 63: 4.1% to 9.3%



Inferno – Act III and Act IV