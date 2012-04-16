Legend of Grimrock is doing quite well, patch coming soon

Legend of Grimrock has been out for less than a week, but it's already turning a considerable profit according to a developer blog post on the official site . Almost Human say that "the development costs of the game have now been covered many times over so the future of the company seems pretty secure."

"Everyone who has bought our game and supported us, you have our gratitude!" they add. The game was the highest selling game on Steam for a short while as players flocked to check out Grimrock's slick modern take on classic dungeon crawler RPGs like Ultima Underworld and Dungeon Master.

It's available with a 10% discount from the Legend of Grimrock site , GOG and Steam . The developers also mention that there's an update incoming, fixing a few exploits, typos and bugs. Here are the patch notes.