Left 4 Dead 2 and Resident Evil 6 swap characters for free crossover promotion

Capcom announced today that Left 4 Dead 2's Coach, Nick, Ellis, and Rochelle will be playable in Resident Evil 6's PC-exclusive Mercenaries No Mercy multiplayer mode, and in the other direction, three of Resident Evil 6's zombies will shuffle into the PC version of Left 4 Dead 2. The crossover, which is being called "the Resident Evil 6 x Left 4 Dead 2 project" (Capcom's idea, we presume) will be free for both games later this spring.

In addition to L4D2's human characters, the Witch and Mini Tank will "make a cameo appearance" in Mercenaries No Mercy, though it isn't clear whether or not the mercenaries will have any mercy. I think they might, but something about it makes me unsure. As for L4D2, Resident Evil 6 offers Lepotitsa, Napad, and Ogroman, which have been "brought to life in Left 4 Dead 2 by Valve's renowned developers."

In Resident Evil 6, which releases for PC on March 22, the content will "automatically be downloaded in the background" starting April 5th, and the Left 4 Dead 2 content will be available sometime this spring through Steam Workshop.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
