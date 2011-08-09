League of Legends trailer dives into new Dominion map

Recently we got a chance to see the brand new League of Legends map , which adds a take-and-hold control point mode designed to deliver shorter, more intense skirmishes. In the developer diary above, Riot games explain how the new map will differ from the traditional two-base, three-lane structure of the other two LoL arenas, and describe the new quest system, which will throw players bonus tasks for a chance to earn some extra experience.

