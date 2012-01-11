League of Legends is heading to Russia

It's hard to believe that League of Legends has only been around for a couple of years. It's been downloaded by 30 million players, and more than four million log on every day to play it. With 11 million active players, it's bigger than World of Warcraft . It's set to grow even more. Riot games announce that they're taking League of Legends to Russia.

High rates of piracy make Russia a problematic territory for some publishers, but League of Legend's free to play model could prove a perfect fit for the millions of PC Gamers living there. Riot say they'll be setting up Russian servers and have prepared a fully localised client and website for the release. There's no mention of a launch date just yet.

League of Legends is free to play already in the US, UK and most of Europe. Check out the League of Legends site to download the client and start playing.