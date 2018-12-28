Last chance to enter our Fanatical competition to win a gaming bundle worth $1,300

This is your last chance to enter our Fanatical gaming bundle competition, comprising three sets of prizes from SteelSeries, GameMax and noblechairs. The competition ends on January 2nd at 8AM UK time. One winner gets it all. Here's the complete rundown of prizes:

- Arctis 5 Headset

- Apex M750 TKL mechanical esports keyboard

- Rival 310 gaming mouse

- QCK EDGE cloth gaming mousepad

- HERO Black & Red luxury gaming chair

- Phantom Mid Tower PC Case + 2 extra fans

- 27” Curved Gaming Monitor

- Iceberg 240 AIO Water cooler

- 1050W Modular RGB Gold 80+ PSU

One random winner will get all $1,300 worth of prizes. Fanatical is operating the competition via the widget below, and they'll mail prizes anywhere in the world. You'll find the terms and conditions at the bottom of the widget—and you can enter in a whole bunch of ways.

Fanatical will pick a winner the day after the competition closes on the 2nd. Good luck!