Korn is playing a live concert in AdventureQuest 3D later this month

(Image credit: Artix Entertainment)

Korn, the popular nu-metal band responsible for songs like 'A.D.I.D.A.S (All Day I Dream About Sex)', and 'Narcissistic Cannibal', will play a concert in AdventureQuest 3D later this month. It'll be a bit like when Marshmello played in Fortnite, the primary difference being: what the hell is AdventureQuest 3D?

Well, it's a surprisingly popular cross-platform MMORPG, which is free-to-play on Steam (albeit in Early Access). I'd never heard of it before, though it's possible that its profile is bigger among mobile gaming enthusiasts.

Whatever the case, the concert will take place on August 20, both in AdventureQuest 3D and its 2D equivalent, AQWorlds. Artix promises the concert will be "an unforgettably brutal, monster filled virtual-rock-concert". Loot will apparently drop throughout the concert as well, which is not very metal at all, if I may say so.

And it appears to be the first in a series: Artix is describing the concert as the "grand opening of the Battle Concert Arena". If they're taking requests, I'd love to see Darkthrone get involved, I'm sure they'd love the loot angle (their new one is incredible, just listen to this).

The full details, including precise starting times, are over on the Artix website.