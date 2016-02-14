Kojima asked Cliffy B to help make Silent Hills, but he declined

We came this close to having a Silent Hills featuring a chainsaw gun and active reloads—if only Cliffy B had accepted Hideo Kojima's offer. (And if only such a promising game wasn't sadly cancelled, but hey ho.) The Unreal/Gears of War developer has said on Twitter that he was once approached by Kojima to help make a Silent Hill title, but declined.

Kojima once told me he wanted me to do a new Silent Hill w him together out of LA. I was flattered but declined. https://t.co/YwpSa1tZLi February 12, 2016

@Danjitsu I don't like LA, I love new IP, and I woulda fucked up SH February 12, 2016

Cliff may have turned Hideo down, but Guillermo Del Toro and Junji Ito didn't, and we can only imagine the wonderful madness that have would resulted if Konami had let them finish it. (Ta, Gamespot.)