Kojima and Konami release joint statement on the future of Metal Gear

Konami and Hideo Kojima have released a joint statement confirming that more Metal Gear games are on the way, and implying, very strongly, that Kojima won't be involved in their creation.

The statement in full:

"Thank you for your continued patronage of Konami products and services.

The latest title in the Metal Gear series, "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" (below, "MGSV: TPP"), will be released as planned starting on Tuesday, September 1, 2015 in North America, Latin America, and Europe, followed by Japan and Asia on Wednesday, September 2. Hideo Kojima will remain involved throughout.

Hideo Kojima stated, "I want to reassure fans that I am 100 percent involved and will continue working on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain; I'm determined to make it the greatest game I"ve directed to date. Don't miss it!"

In addition, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. will continue to develop and distribute top-quality content in the Metal Gear series following "MGSV: TPP." We greatly anticipate and deeply appreciate your ongoing support for Metal Gear.

As the next step in the series, Konami has already resolved to develop a new "Metal Gear" title.

We will be conducting interviews for main staff to lead the development."

Rumors of a split between Konami and Kojima first surfaced yesterday, when it came to light that his name had been removed from all MGS5 promotional materials and the list of Konami's corporate officers. The Kojima Productions Twitter account has also been renamed to simply "Metal Gear Official." Gamespot reported that Kojima and senior staff at his studio had been relegated to the status of contract employees following some kind of falling-out, and that they were expected to walk away completely once MGS5 is completed. This statement isn't exactly confirmation that he's leaving, but it's awfully close.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain comes out on September 15.