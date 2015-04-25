Knights of Pen & Paper 2 trailer is cute, funny, and 16-bit

Knights of Pen & Paper 2, once again, is a party-based RPG with one foot firmly in the pen-and-paper tradition. You'll play as a band of intrepid adventurers, but also as the humans roleplaying as them, and as the dungeon master guiding the experience. As this new trailer reveals, the simplified pixel art of the original game has been embellished considerably, and the result is something that looks pretty damned fantastic, like a forgotten 2D game from the Playstation era.

Because sequel, we can also expect new features and additional gubbins, including "dynamic dungeons, an improved combat system, new loot and crafting mechanics, and more, as the party faces its greatest challenge yet: the new edition of the ruleset".

Knights of Pen & Paper 2 is out this May.