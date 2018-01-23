Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth speaker system is on sale for $100

Normally we would recommend Harman Kardon's SoundSticks Wireless speakers for a mid-range solution (see all of our picks here), but Klipsch's ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth speakers are currently on sale for $100, which is a stellar price.

These speakers normally go for $179, and sound good at that price. And compared to the SoundSticks, the ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth speakers are half as much right now.

This is a 3-piece speaker solution consisting of two satellite speakers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer. It delivers 100W of total system power (65W subwoofer and 18W per satellite), with a 35Hz - 22kHz frequency response.

A control pod with subwoofer and main volume knobs is attached to the bottom of one of the satellites. It also has a pair of 3.5mm audio jacks, one for a headphone and the other for a microphone.

You can find the ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth on sale at Best Buy, both on its website and through its Ebay account.

