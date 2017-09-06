Killer Instinct on Steam will support cross-play with Windows 10 and Xbox One

Microsoft announced in June that the free-to-play, Windows Store-exclusive fighting game Killer Instinct would be coming to Steam later in the year. That hasn't happened yet, but community manager Rukari "rukizzel" Austin revealed today in the KI forums that when it does, the Steam edition will be cross-play compatible with the Windows Store and Xbox One versions.

"When you download the latest Killer Instinct Content Update, if you haven’t done so already, you’ll undoubtedly notice something peculiar, so we wanted to give you a heads up at what’s to come before you spotted it in the wild. Tucked away in this CU is a switch that will enable certain feature you’ve all been clamoring for, and that feature is indeed cross-play!" he wrote.

"Yes, this is your confirmation that Killer Instinct players on Xbox One or Windows 10 will be able to play cross-network with players on Steam, as well, and we’re super excited to be able to bring that feature to you when KI launches on Steam in the coming weeks."

Because the option is still being tested, it may not always be accessible, but that "will have zero impact on your ability to play KI in-network, or between Xbox and Windows 10 players," Austin added.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on when precisely Killer Instinct will arrive on Steam, but Austin said it will happen "in the coming weeks."