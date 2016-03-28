Killer Instinct launches on PC this week, so here are the system specs

With the start of the game's third season this week, Killer Instinct will finally roll out on the Windows 10 store. The rebooted fighter has been an Xbox One staple since launch, and while apparently it's pretty good, the best thing about it is it's free. The only potential snag is whether your PC can run it or not, which is why the game will boot straight into a performance test when you load it tomorrow. Oh, and in case it wasn't already obvious: it's Windows 10 only.

The game is free, but you'll only have access to one character per month on a rotating basis. More can be purchased, of course, and PC players will have access to characters from all previous seasons as well. When you first boot the game you'll need to run a performance test, which is depicted in the video above.

As you can see, it's the kind of game you'll want running smoothly, so without further ado, the system requirements are below. Happy kicking and punching!

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.67 GHz, AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

MEMORY: 4 GB RAM

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 480, AMD Radeon HD 5850

DIRECTX: Version 11NETWORK:Broadband Internet connection

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-4670K @ 3.4GHz, AMD FX-4300 @ 3.8 GHz

MEMORY: 8 GB RAM

GRAPHICS: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670, AMD Radeon HD 7950DIRECTX: Version 11

NETWORK: Broadband Internet connection