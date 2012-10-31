Kickstarter launches in the UK today

Projects based in the UK can start using Kickstarter to crowdsource extra cash today. Kickstarter has been taking UK submissions for a few weeks in preparation for today's expansion, which will let UK teams take donations in pound sterling. The best way to search for them is to search for projects based in London, United Kingdom and then use the "More in United Kingdom" list at the bottom of the page for a national overview.

There are already a few UK games on there like RPG Sui Generis , slick colony management sim, Maia , RTS/shooter hybrid, Industry and Orc busting Orc-'em-up, Orc Attack . Kickstarter isn't the only crowd funding platform in town, though. IndieGoGo and PleaseFund.Us already support British projects.

Kickstarter's reputation in gaming circles will probably give it an edge in the UK as well. It's a tempting prospect for anyone with a neat idea. After all, if the Ostrich Pillow can get funded, why can't anyone else?