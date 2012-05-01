Kickstarter project exposed as scam

With somewhat grim inevitability, it seems that the friendly Kickstarter crowdfunding platform is being exploited by not-so-friendly pretend game developers. A post on RPS' forums , subsequently highlighted by Reddit , has exposed the scam behind Little Monster Productions' Mythic: The Story of Gods and Men.

According to the post the RPG's character art, backgrounds, objects and even office photos were nabbed from various internet sources. The project was quickly closed down as soon as it was exposed, but it managed to raise $4,739 according to its still-existent Kickstarter page . Of course, the faux-devs won't be seeing a cent of this - Kickstarter money is only paid out if the project reaches its target amount.

The developers pretended they'd already got enough coffers to create the game, and only needed the extra $80,000 from Kickstarter to complete the game's motion capture and soundtrack. They also claimed to have ex-Activision and Blizzard staff among their number.

The whole debacle casts a shady light on Kickstarter, which depends largely on trust to gain funding for projects. It also recalls 2008's Limbo of the Lost , which plagiarised assets from a number of games and films. But at least Limbo of the Lost actually existed.