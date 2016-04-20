Kerbal Space Program 1.1 update brings new interface and performance upgrades

Kerbal Space Program has just received a 'Turbo Charged' 1.1 update, and as the name implies, it speeds the game up. Thanks to an update to Unity 5, the spaceship building sim will experience "a large boost in performance", and modding will be much more flexible, too.

The update will also roll out a new user interface – a byproduct of the move to Unity 5. "Almost all interface elements have been redesigned and tweaked but have retained the familiar feel for experienced players," the update notes read. "The most notable tweaks can be found in the map view, staging, IVA portraits and the right-click part menus."

Meanwhile, there's a new KSPedia for newcomers, which is basically an in-built user's manual. It'll contain information ranging building and flying, through to docking and "in-situ resource utilisation". To hammer home the accessibility angle, there are new tutorials and scenarios as well. For the full round down, click over here.

If you haven't already played Kerbal Space Program then I strongly advise you do: it won our "best simulation" award last year, with Tom Senior describing it as "a brilliant sandbox game that simulates one of the most exciting endeavours our species has ever attempted".