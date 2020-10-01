Kenshi has sold a million copies

Despite being wilfully strange and having a notoriously off-putting start, post-apocalyptic sandbox RPG Kenshi has gone on to sell a million copies world-wide, as developer Lo-Fi Games note in their latest community update.

Our reviewer Robert Zak described his time in Kenshi by saying, "I've crossed swamps so vast that I haven't dared return. I've been beaten shitless by a pack of goats that were intended to feed my rabble of listless nomads. I've been a shopkeeper and a thief, a lone wanderer and a slave, and I've been an entire community of people working together to—one day—erect our own city in the wasteland. One day."

The community update also mentions that "Proceeds gained from Kenshi are now invested in developing Kenshi 2, with the expanded team of 15 and a new office in Bristol." Kenshi 2 was announced last year, and is being made in the same engine as the original. We don't know much about it yet, except that it will be set 1,000 years earlier, and feature some new creatures like the one below.