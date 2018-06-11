Just Cause 4 shows off its shiny new engine at the PC Gaming Show

Square Enix is one of the sponsors of the PC Gaming Show 2018.

Avalanche just presented Just Cause 4 at the PC Gaming Show, showing off the game's new open world engine, Apex. Franchesco Antolini, game director, and Adam Davidson, executive producer, were on-hand to introduce what Apex can do, and to discuss the game's impressive new weather effects. Check it out.

The trailer shows what we can expect from the game's four biomes. Expect a slew of weather effects in the finished game, including blizzards, sandstorms, tornados and more, and plenty of the Just Cause chaos you know so well.