Just Cause 4 domains registered by Square Enix

Just Cause 2

Wait, have we woken up several of years in the future? The little Windows clock in the corner says no, and yet Fusible report that Square Enix have registered a number of international domain names for Just Cause 4 . Just Cause 3 isn't out yet.

Perhaps they've decided to forgo the third game, like a band just skipping the difficult second album, though it's more likely that this is a routine bit of IP protection from Square. Avalanche have been quiet about a follow up to the wonderfully silly Just Cause 2. This, at least, is a sign that the Just Cause series is still on the radar. Perhaps we'll hear more when E3 rolls around in a few weeks.

