Just Cause 4 domains registered by Square Enix

Wait, have we woken up several of years in the future? The little Windows clock in the corner says no, and yet Fusible report that Square Enix have registered a number of international domain names for Just Cause 4 . Just Cause 3 isn't out yet.

Perhaps they've decided to forgo the third game, like a band just skipping the difficult second album, though it's more likely that this is a routine bit of IP protection from Square. Avalanche have been quiet about a follow up to the wonderfully silly Just Cause 2. This, at least, is a sign that the Just Cause series is still on the radar. Perhaps we'll hear more when E3 rolls around in a few weeks.