Jump Force adds four more characters, gets early 2019 release date

Bandai Namco has announced that four new playable characters have been added to the Jump Force roster, as well as four original story characters, created by Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama.

The four new characters, shown in the video above, are Killua and Kurapika from Hunter X Hunter, and Yusuke and Toguro from Yu Yu Hakusho. They will join the playable roster which includes Goku and Frieza from Dragon Ball, Monkey D Luffy from One Piece, Naruto—who Luke beat the hell out of, during his time with the game at E3—and Light Yagami from Death Note.

The story characters, created specifically for Jump Force by Akira Toriyama, cover multiple roles and are showcased in the video below.

A season pass for the game will release, too, featuring nine extra DLC characters. Jump Force is set for release in February, 2019. The screenshots below should keep you going until then.