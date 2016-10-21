JRPG Xanadu Next and cooking rhythm game Senran Kagura Bon Appétit! coming in November

The "exploration-centric action RPG" Xanadu Next, originally released in Japan in 2005, is coming to worldwide audiences via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on November 3. Developed by Nihon Falcom, the studio behind the Ys and The Legend of Heroes series, Xanadu Next "puts the player in the shoes of a gravely injured knight" who must embark upon a quest for the legendary sword Dragon Slayer in order to ensure his survival. As with both of those series, Xseed is handling the English localizations.

"Set on the medieval Europe-inspired Harlech Island, players will explore the many different and interconnected environments of the world around them while battling vicious enemies in real-time, utilizing various unique skills attached to the many weapons they find along the way," publisher XSeed Games said. "Through a variety of ability-enhancing items that allow access to new areas, 'Guardians' that grant passive effects, stat customization with the ability to level-down for point redistribution, and more, a multitude of mysteries surrounding the ancient land of Xanadu lay waiting to be unraveled."

Also on the way, on November 10 but only on Steam, is Senran Kagura Bon Appétit! – Full Course, a "cooking rhythm" game—we'll get into that later—that debuted a couple of years ago on the PS Vita. I'll let XSeed lay that one out for you, too:

"The grand rivalry between girls’ academies continues as the shapely shinobi take a break from their usual hand-to-hand, beat-’em-up style combat to face off in an entirely different kind of battle—with delicious results. The shinobi master Hanzō has promised the winner of his first annual 'Super Dish Gourmet Cook-Off' a magical scroll that can grant any one wish. Driven by their own desires—or perhaps just idle curiosity—22 playable buxom babes from Japan’s secret ninja schools have signed up for the tournament, ready to put their reflexes, memory and speed to the test in a cooking competition unlike any other."

The "cooking" part of things is actually accomplished by pressing buttons in time with the beat—hence the "cooking rhythm" angle. Earning combos results in bigger and better dishes, and players who can "create the ultimate Super Dish" will unlock "a special feast for the eyes."

Xanadu Next will go for $20, while Senran Kagura Bon Appétit! – Full Course will sell for $30. Both games will be available at a ten percent launch week discount.