Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge tramples over delay, out now on Steam

Previously, we told you that Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge would be out on PC on October 21st. Although the boxed version of the game is still delayed, the game has hit Steam today alongside the console versions, just in time for the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

It's nice to see a publisher give digital distribution the go ahead to distribute the game when it's ready, instead of waiting on retail. Currently European gamers often get digital games slightly later than the US, just to cater to the whims of our brick and mortar retailers. It may be wishful thinking, but I'd love it if Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge could herald the end of that frustrating practice.