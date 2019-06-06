Popular

Jon Bernthal talks about how he's a wolf in a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint trailer



Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming to Google Stadia, so here's a gravely monologue.

Google announced today that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be one of the games available on Stadia, its game streaming service coming later this year. That means we get a new trailer for the open world shooter, which you can watch above.

The trailer doesn't tell us much that we didn't know, providing some background on the game's villains, The Wolves, who are led by actor Jon Bernthal (presumably he's not playing himself, actor Jon Bernthal, but I can hope).

For more on Breakpoint, check out Andy's preview.




