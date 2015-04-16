Join the official PC Gamer GTA 5 crew

GTA Online is now out on PC, and it's pretty great. It also uses the Rockstar Social Club, which makes it entirely understandable if your friends list isn't bustling. So where do you turn to find people to play with? For one thing, you could join our crew.

Crews are basically GTA 5's guilds. Not only can you level up faster when playing with crew members, but you'll also always have an army of people for whatever criminal enterprise takes your fancy. And so, without further ado, we'd like to introduce the official PC Gamer crew, The Notorious PCG.

You can sign-up through the Rockstar Social Club website, or by finding us in-game. Join us. Let's do crimes together.