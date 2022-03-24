Jamie Lee Curtis will lead her daughter's wedding in World of Warcraft cosplay

Audio player loading…

World famous scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night that she plans to officiate her youngest daughter's wedding dressed as none other than powerful World of Warcraft archmage Jaina Proudmoore.

"Ruby and Cynthia are getting married in the backyard, I am officiating, in May," Curtis tells Kimmel during the segment. "It is a cosplay wedding. That means you wear a costume. You dress up as something."

That, predictably, leads into a bit of back-and-forth between Curtis and Kimmel about the specifics of cosplay versus simply wearing a costume, before she reveals who she'll be portraying.

"Ruby and Cynthia picked my costume. Her name is Jaina Proudmoore. It's from—anybody here know what that is? It's a game. I don't know, it's a game. She's an admiral."

Curtis' apparent bewilderment about World of Warcraft is almost certainly a put-on, perhaps in hopes of avoiding an awkward trip down the rabbit hole with Kimmel. In reality she has a long history with the game: She appeared at the premiere of the 2016 Warcraft film in full Orc Shaman cosplay, and spoke with real knowledge about World of Warcraft in a promotional spot for the Video Games Live concert series.

She's also been to BlizzCon:

Went incognito 2 BlizzCon 2015.@Warcraft It was E P I C! What a wonderful World of Warcraft this is.#BlizzCon2015 pic.twitter.com/wjVWznqwpbNovember 8, 2015 See more

And she clearly knows a thing or two about Jaina Proudmoore, too. Describing the character as an admiral seemed off the mark to me, but I don't play World of Warcraft, so I took a trip to Wowpedia (and then verified with Blizzard Watch) and sure enough, she is in fact the Lord Admiral of Kul Tiras. That strikes me as a pretty deep cut for non-WoW folks.

The real Jaina Proudmoore (Image credit: Blizzard)

Sadly, Curtis' cosplay plan is facing a hitch: It turns out that the Etsy seamstress she hired to make the costume is located in Russia, which is currently the subject of sweeping trade sanctions due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.