Elon Musk's estranged daughter weighs in on his pro gamer claims: 'He was a Bronze Torbjörn main. He was f***ing dogsh**t'

"He would try to constantly get us to play ranked with him, and I'm 90% sure it was just because we could carry him."

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he gives a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and the French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to set up a Tesla battery factory in France, his pioneer company in electric cars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
In a March 29 appearance on left wing streamer Hasan Piker's Twitch channel, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, offered her opinion on Musk's prior claims of world-class performance in Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2⁠. Musk has since admitted to paid account boosting in both games.

"When I was 12, he was Bronze in Overwatch, and me and my twin weren't," Wilson told Piker when asked about Musk's recent adventures in the gaming world. "He would try to constantly get us to play ranked with him, and I'm 90% sure it was just because we could carry him."

"I was a twelve-year-old Hanzo main who was barely in Silver," said Wilson. "He was a Bronze Torbjörn main. He was fucking dogshit. Awful, like godawful." For some added context, Bronze is the lowest tier in ranked Overwatch play, representing the bottom 5-10% of the player base.

Hanzo and especially Torbjörn were both "off-meta" or suboptimal characters in the game around the time period in question⁠—I have no idea what it's like in Overwatch 2. It could be boom times for S-tier Torbjörn for all I know.

"So no, I don't believe the fucking 'I am a pro Path of Exile whatever the fuck,'" Wilson concluded. "No the fuck you are not. This is so cringe. Why would you even pretend to be⁠—it's fine not to be a gamer."

Overwatch Torbjorn in summer fun skin.

If I had my druthers, it would actually be illegal not to be a gamer, but Wilson alighted on an interesting dimension to the whole saga. Musk has invited such a high degree of scrutiny on his gaming habits by making them a matter of public discussion, laying claim to newsworthy performance in two very high-profile games, and admitting he was spending money to project an illusory degree of mastery the whole time.

I can't help but wonder if Musk was set on this path by the truly apocalyptic roasting he continues to receive for the infamous fat rolling, low endurance, double shield, triple weapon build he shared for Elden Ring⁠—"Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed." Even then, a better response might have been to laugh it off and respec with Rennala.

Musk's ARPG blitz fizzled out with his admission of account boosting, and his time is now monopolized by a quest to take away your grandma's Social Security and have strange little men with names like "Big Balls" harass the last career bureaucrats in the US who know what all the passwords are.

With that in mind, his headline-grabbing sojourn into the gaming world seemed pretty done and dusted, though he has threatened to start an "AI game studio" at some point down the line.

But it's all spun up again with Musk calling Piker a "fraud" for doing a sponsored stream of Assassin's Creed Shadows, a game that appears to be selling and reviewing rather well despite a pre-launch culture war death march over black samurai Yasuke and female ninja Naoe.

Zooming out further, Wilson has been outspoken in her condemnation of Musk's far right politics, particularly his aggressive support of anti-trans extremism. Musk has publicly called Wilson, who is trans, "dead, killed by the woke mind virus," and insists on referring to her by her birth name. Wilson has called Musk a "cold" and "narcissistic" father who would "harass her for exhibiting feminine traits and pressure her to appear more masculine."

