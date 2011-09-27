ITV documentary can't tell the difference between gaming and reality; mistakes Arma 2 for secret IRA film

Here's an upload of a video from a recent ITV documentary into Colonel Gaddhafi's support of the IRA. It contains shocking footage of a helicopter being shot down using weapons allegedly supplied by that baddie.

Except. Umm. It's actually ArmA 2.

Words. Fail. What. How. For goodness sake. UK media, can you stop being shit please.

If you're looking for the footage in the documentary in the ITV player - it's online here . The footage is in place from 28 minutes, 20 seconds.

Update: Here's a youtube video that appears to be the same footage . I think we can start to understand how this happened.

(via the Bohemia forums )

Update 2:

We've been in touch with Bohemia Interactive's CEO, Marek Spanel. He tells us that Bohemia weren't approached by ITV for permission to use the footage, and had no idea that Arma 2 was appearing in a war documentary on British TV. Understandably, they're quite surprised. "We are going to try to get some explanation from ITV how this could have happenned," says Spanel.

"Sometimes creativity and realism in our games lead into crazy results and this is one of such example. I just briefly watched the entire documentary and I still can not believe it as it is overall very serious and lenghtly feature," he adds.

"We are surprised our games apparently may look real enough to some users already that they can not tell it is not real life footage."

We've reached out to ITV for comment. Check out the videos of ArmA below for a sense of exactly how realistic the military shooter really is.

[bcvideo id="1146552165001"]

