It looks like Overwatch is getting Halloween-themed loot boxes

A slip of the lip from the Xbox Store, captured by the quick-fingered folks of Reddit, suggests that Halloween Loot Boxes are coming to Overwatch. Each loot box will contain up to four cosmetic items, according to the leaked description, "including at least one Halloween skin, highlight intro, emote, victory pose, player icon, voice line, or credits that you can use to unlock other items."

The description in the image is cut off, but the post says that more than 100 Halloween-themed items are available, and if your loot box contains items you already own, you'll be given coins instead. There's no indication as to when the boxes will go live, but their availability will come to an end at 4 pm ET on November 1. Assuming they have the same window of availability as the Summer Games Loot Boxes, that suggests that the kickoff will come early next week.

Some Redditors aren't happy with the inclusion of coins as a substitute for duplicate items; the hope seems to be that they'll be special Halloween-themed coins that can be used to buy event-specific items, and will revert to standard coins once it's over. There's no indication of whether or not that actually is the case at this point, but I've reached out to Blizzard for more information and will update if I hear anything back. In the meantime, you can find out about what else is coming to Overwatch, including yet another tease of a new hero who's set to arrive "sooner rather than later," right here.