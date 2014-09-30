Interactive Cave Shooting Simulator brings (part of) Destiny to PC

A lot of fuss has been made about the Destiny loot cave. The exploit involved players shooting endlessly into a distant cave in order to grind for rare items. Before Bungie patched it up earlier this week, it came to represent the lengths players will go to in order to subvert Destiny's notoriously stingy loot system.

Destiny isn't on PC, so most of us have not had the privilege of shooting into the loot cave. Even in the event the shooter is ported to PC (which looks like a possibility) there's no way the exploit will remain intact. It's quite sad when you think about it. The loot cave was kinda beautiful in its own, brown and cavernous sort of way. A silent camaraderie would emerge between players shooting into it. Which is why it's great that Daniel Rosas has taken the initiative to build a special PC loot cave with the sensible name 'Interactive Cave Shooting Simulator'.

Boot up the Interactive Cave Shooting Simulator and you'll be able to shoot into the loot cave for as long as you wish. There is no limit, and no looming threat of a patch. You don't even have to reload your gun like you do in the real game, which is preferable because the more you can shoot into the loot cave the better. It's also more lucrative than the Destiny loot cave: I got three legendary engrams within minutes. It's just a shame you can't pick them up.

Thanks Kotaku.